MANILA – It has been more than 20 years since the popular teen show "G-Mik" was on air.

And this week, Camille Prats seemed to have triggered the nostalgia bug among her followers when she posted on Instagram a photo of her and Heart Evangelista when they accidentally crossed each other’s paths.

“Nice bumping into you @iamhearte,” Prats captioned their photos. “Always looking so lovely my Missy!”

The two were co-stars on “G-Mik” which also featured Angelica Panganiban, John Prats, Carlo Aquino, Stefano Mori and Miko Samson.

Missy was the name of Evangelista’s character on the ABS-CBN youth-oriented show, where she made her acting debut.

Back in May, Prats and Evangelista also had an unexpected reunion when they bumped into each other at a mall.

At that time, Evangelista described Prats as one of the nicest people in showbiz.

“She was the first-ever actress who smiled at me when I was starting. Still lovely and kind," Evangelista wrote.

Aside from being friends with Prats, Evangelista was also paired with the actress’ brother, actor John Prats, who also became her boyfriend in the past.