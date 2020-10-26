Magpasikat 2020: ‘Showtime’ marking 11th year with these performances

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” is marking its 11th year on air with the traditional “Magpasikat” week, wherein its hosts put on spectacular performances for a charitable cause.

The mainstays of the ABS-CBN noontime program announced on Monday the groupings for this year.

First-time “Magpasikat” performer Kim Chiu will partner with Vice Ganda; while Vhong Navarro will be joined by Amy Perez and Jackie Gonzaga.

Jhong Hilario will reunite with Karylle, this time with Ion Perez; and the tandem of Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz will have Ryan Bang as a third member.

Dubbed “Eleven Up ang Samahan,” the anniversary celebration will be held week-long until Saturday.

“Kahit mahirap ang kondisyones, mahirap mag-perform ngayon kasi may mga safety protocol tayong susundin, limitado ang tao, we will still try to deliver a good form of entertainment,” Vice Ganda said.

Since the inaugural “Magpasikat” week, Jugueta and Corpuz as a duo have clinched the most number of trophies at 5. Karylle and Anne Curtis, who is currently based in Australia, trail with 3 championships each.

Navarro and Vice Ganda have each won twice, while Hilario and Perez have separately been named winner once.