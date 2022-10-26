San Diego Filipino Film Festival returns on Fil-Am History Month

Watch more News on iWantTFC

To commemorate Filipino American History Month, San Diego Filipino Cinema brought back the San Diego Filipino Film Festival.

While last year's maiden voyage had 41 offerings, this year had 69 films.

"We are on a trajectory and the trajectory is showing us an indication that there is huge demand. The community, they're all here, and we have global filmmakers. They are interested in representing our stories, our experiences, our boundless imagination and creativity as global Filipino filmmakers," Benito Bautista of the San Diego Filipino Cinema noted.

From personal stories, untold history, to notable causes, Filipino filmmakers of all generations proudly displayed their full length features, shorts, and documentaries.

While most are fresh offerings, iWantTFC also held a special screening of a digitally remastered Karnal by Marilou Diaz-Abaya.

"If you're an artist and a filmmaker, you will always learn from everything. From your experience, your memories, from your early impressions, and at the same time, you will learn from cinema especially if you're of Filipino heritage, you will learn and embrace and engage with the classic Filipino films," Bautista said.

This year's film festival experience also went well beyond the big screen by throwing a big party out on the streets.

The dance party just outside the theater featured local Filipino DJs mashing up their sounds to images from the film festival entries.

Bautista said he plans on bringing back a third festival next year, while his arts program San Diego Filipino Cinema continues to incubate these artists.