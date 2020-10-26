'Proud of you!': Marco Gumabao backs sister Michele after Miss Universe PH loss

MANILA – Marco Gumabao has his sister’s back even if she was unable to clinch the crown during the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

In a post on his Instagram Story on Sunday night, Marco said he will always be proud of Michele even if he does not agree with the outcome of the competition.

“Proud of you! Of course, I don’t agree with the decision, but now’s not the time to be bitter about it. I know this is God’s plan. We’re just getting started,” he wrote.

In the same post, Marco also assured Michele that he loves her.

Rabiya Mateo from Iloilo City was named the winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held at the Baguio Country Club.

Gumabao finished as the second runner-up and was given the Miss MG Philippines special award during the preliminaries.

In her own post after the competition, Gumabao expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her journey.

"To all my Michelin stars, thank you for being with me on this journey! I love each and everyone of you! Thank you for all your support! Til the very end Laban!" she said in a statement released by her trainers Aces and Queens.

She also said she left Baguio Country Club while the pageant was ongoing because she already knew the results and she could not handle all the attention she was getting.

"I left this morning sa BCC while the pageant was ongoing. I knew who won last night pa I tried to go to our viewing party but everyone kept asking what happened all the hugs all the looks I couldn't handle that," Gumabao explained.

Gumabao also clarified she has no problem with accepting defeat but she cannot accept all the questions she was getting about it.

"I can handle defeat hahahaha I can't handle the people asking me why why why...I'm sharing this with you because you deserve to know my side, we don't need to defend to anyone. I did my very best and I have no regrets," she added.

Gumabao first entered the pageant scene in 2018 via Binibining Pilipinas, the former holder of the Miss Universe franchise.

She was part of the winning batch that included Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman.