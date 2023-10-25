MANILA -- Hall of Fame rocker Rod Stewart is coming to Manila for a concert, local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Wednesday.

"Rod Stewart Live in Concert, One Last Time" will happen on March 13, 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.



Fanclub presale of tickets will happen on November 15 at 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The LNPH presale will be on November 16, at 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and the general on sale will happen on November 17 at 12 p..m. The VIP package also available at livenation.asia/vip.

Stewart, who started his music career in the '60s, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

His hits include rock classics sucvh as "Maggie May," "Tonight's the Night," and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"