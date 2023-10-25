Brent Faiyaz to bring 'Wasteland' tour to Manila

MANILA -- American R&B singer Brent Faiyaz is coming to Manila for a concert.

His Manila show on February 1, 2024 at the New Frontier Theater is part of his It’s A Wasteland Tour in Asia, which will kick off in Tokyo on January 24, 204.

Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation Philippines pre-sale on November 6 from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

General on sale will start November 7 at 12 p.m. via SM Tickets.

Aside from his Manila concert, Faiyaz will also be performing in South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.

His album "Wasteland" released in 2022 is his follow-up to his well-received 2017 debut "Sonder Son."

"Wasteland," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, features the singles "Dead Man Walking," "Gravity" featuring Tyler, The Creator, and "Wasting Time" featuring Drake and The Neptunes.

His latest single "All Mine" hit No. 1 on Urban Radio, marking Faiyaz's highest showing on the chart to date.