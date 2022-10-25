Screenshot.

The new "Ant-Man" movie trailer has introduced Kang the Conqueror as the main villain.

In the two-minute video, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has to do a favor for Kang (Jonathan Majors) so they can leave the Quantumania.

Kathryn Newton was also introduced as Cassie Lang and secrets of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) were also unveiled.

Majors was first introduced as "He Who Remains", another version of Kang The Conqueror, during the first season of the "Loki" series.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be in theaters on February 17.

The movie will mark the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series after "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released this November.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: