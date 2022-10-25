Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor take charge of their future in 'The Peripheral'

Chloë Grace Moretz Prime Video "The Peripheral"

In the not-so-distant future setting of 'The Peripheral,' Flynne and Burton Fisher, played by Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, are siblings trying to raise money to pay for their mother's medical bills.

Gifted at playing online game simulations, Flynne finds a way to save her by pretending to be her brother and using his avatar to complete missions virtually. Only in this show’s world, everything is not what it seems.

Moretz shared what makes Flynne unique as compared to the other roles she played.

"I feel so close to her as a person, you know. I think different than some of my other roles, this is one where I could really let shades of myself fold in, and to be very vulnerable and very, I guess, naturalistic in that sense," the actress said.

Meanwhile, Reynor's character is a marine veteran. The Irish actor said playing an action hero was something that he always dreamed of.

"I always tell people that I watched Die Hard when I was six years of age for the first time. And that became my favorite film. It was almost like a mantra for me. I would just watch it on repeat like three or four times over in a day," he said.

"I always wanted to do something that felt like really action-heavy. And you know, I've done a couple of things like that in the past but this was, I think maybe the most fulfilling experience of that that I’ve had. It was really a lot of fun and put a smile on my face going to work everyday.".

On set, Moretz and Reynor developed a light-hearted rapport that is the opposite of the intense action and serious issues that their series tackles.

Moretz said, "this show deals with a lot of really large aspects of our real lives. And I think it navigates them in a way where it will start conversations that are really interesting. Something that really struck me, it's not a part of my storyline but I found really interesting, is the story of the war veterans, which I think you know, also feeds into some innocent people can really get caught up in situations where they end up being used."

Based on the 2014 book by William Gibson, 'The Peripheral' is produced by the creators of 'Westworld.' It is now streaming on Prime Video.