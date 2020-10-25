Celebrities wear red lipstick to support Angel Locsin amid red-tagging issue

MANILA – Several celebrities are rallying behind Angel Locsin after the actress and her family were red-tagged for speaking against the government.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Locsin reiterated that she and her family are not part of the communist New People's Army (NPA) or any other "terrorist group."

Posting a close-up shot of her wearing a red top and bright red lipstick, she began with the hashtags #NoToRedTagging and #YesToRedLipstick.

To show support, Locsin’s colleagues from the entertainment industry began posting their own photos wearing bright red lipstick.

Among them are Pia Magalona, Agot Isidro, Cherry Pie Picache and Bituin Escalante.

#YesToRedLipstick #NoToRedTagging



In solidarity with empowered women and in support of Filipinos who are trying to be silenced by the powers that be.



@therealangellocsin @lizasoberano @catriona_gray pic.twitter.com/9qR8SSootN — Pia Magalona ⁷ #DefendOurFreedom (@piamagalona) October 23, 2020

dahil sabi ng anak kong si Lyka, #YesToRedLipstick and #notoredtagging



in support of our empowered Filipinas. #DarnaDiKaNagiisa pic.twitter.com/gaWSkD40jI — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) October 23, 2020

In their posts, they condemned red-tagging while also saying they stood in solidarity with Locsin and all the other empowered Filipinas.

In her post last week, Locsin asserted her right to share her views, pointing out that the Philippines is "a country where our freedom to speak and express ourselves are enshrined and protected by the Constitution."

She stressed that people like her should not be red-tagged for having views that may be different from others.

"Kung magkaiba tayo, hindi ibig sabihing pwede mo na ako i-red-tag. Hindi tayo magkakalaban dito. Hindi rin ako 'red'. Magkaiba lang tayo ng paniniwala," she said.

Locsin also appealed to the public to show their support for other personalities who are being red-tagged for their advocacies, such as fellow actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

She reiterated that they, like many others, "are expressing their beliefs peacefully" and do not deserve such treatment.