Say it's true: The Corrs bring on the nostalgia in Manila

The Corrs in Manila.

MANILA -- As The Corrs kicked off the encore in their first Manila show in over two decades, vocalist Andrea Corr could barely finish the first line of their 1995 hit "Runaway."

Instead, she let thousands of Filipinos in attendance sing the rest and they happily obliged.

By the final pre-chorus, she was kneeling on the stage almost teary-eyed, taking in the sights and the sounds of the crowd.

It was a weekend to remember for Filipino fans who turned the two-night concert into a collective karaoke and nostalgia fest and for the legendary Irish family band making their long overdue comeback at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Mabuhay, Manila! Magandang gabi. Masaya kaming makabalik dito," Andrea said in Filipino on Saturday. "It is true -- I'm reverting to English -- we are so, so happy to be back here, here in Araneta, playing for you."

"It's been quite a while -- over 20 years? And we really, really wanted to come back from that last gig because the welcome you gave us was unforgettable," she added.

Unforgettable, in fact, that their 2001 concert in the same venue has been on her mind for years.

Tis a decade since I played the Araneta in Manila, still the memory of the welcome you gave us is so vivid. Excited to be returning. XAndrea — Andrea Corr (@ACorr_Official) August 19, 2011

"So it's finally happened. You know there's a lot of bad times in the world these days but this is not one of them. Let's just have an amazing night tonight and share the love. Thank you, salamat!" Andrea said before continuing the rest of the show.

The concert, organized by Pulp Live World, ran for nearly two hours with the setlist mostly consisting of hits such as "Only When I Sleep," "Give Me A Reason," "Summer Sunshine," "What Can I Do," "Dreams," "So Young," "I Never Loved You Anyway," "Radio," and "Breathless."

They also performed b-sides "Don't Say You Love Me," "Little Wing," and "Queen of Hollywood" from their 1997 breakout album "Talk On Corners."

The band did not shy away from their Irish roots, playing traditional instrumentals"'Lough Erin Shore" (before segueing to 1996 single "Forgiven, Not Forgotten"), a medley of "Joy of Life" and "Trout in the Bath," "Haste to the Wedding," and "Toss the Feathers" which concluded their encore.

The Corrs also covered two Fleetwood Mac songs: "Dreams" which they revived in 1998 and became a hit; and "Little Lies" which Andrea described as a tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac co-vocalist Christine McVie.

Violinist Sharon Corr and drummer Caroline Corr briefly took over the vocals with their brother Jim Corr on the piano for "No Frontiers"' -- a cover song off their "Unplugged" live album.

But the quartet's harmonies shined best in "Ellis Island" -- a song which Andrea said is "very relevant today" and "urges us to welcome those that need refuge."

The energy of The Corrs did not appear to have aged with time: Andrea hit the notes when it mattered, Sharon drew cheers in her violin solos, Caroline successfully juggled playing the bodhrán and the drums for 'Haste to the Wedding' and Jim seamlessly shifted from piano to guitar.

The Manila crowd, for its part, matched that energy as they sang along loudly through the night and were on their feet for some of the performances.

"Philippines, you were fantastic! And what incredible singing, like a massive amazing choir!" Jim said in an Instagram post.

The Corrs are heading next to Australia before holding two shows in New Zealand.