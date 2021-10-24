Kris Aquino declares: 'Looking forward na kong maging Sarmiento'

MANILA – Is Kris Aquino engaged anew?

The actress shared on Instagram that while she is proud to be an Aquino, she is looking forward to becoming a Sarmiento.

For the first time on Sunday, Aquino finally mentioned former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento in her caption while also sharing a clip with him.

“We discussed this post and I thought about it carefully… marami kasi sa followers ko ang nagtatanong kung kamusta na ko because matagal na kong nawala,” she wrote in the caption.

“Aamin ako i’m only 95 pounds now. this pandemic and many stressful events that happened since mid August really caused my weight to drop & my health to suffer,” she added.

Noting that it’s been exactly four months since their family unexpectedly lost their brother, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, Aquino said: “Sure ako, ayaw nya talagang iwanan si “bunso” na walang magbabantay at magaalaga na siguradong pinagkakatiwalaan nya.”

Calling her brother a “matchmaker in heaven,” Aquino believes her brother must be currently smiling in heaven.

“I can almost hear his voice telling me, ‘Kristina, tama na, respect the fact na gusto ni Mel ng tahimik na buhay.’ And finally, ‘bunso’ has learned to obey,” she said.

“To my best friend and the man i said yes to spending the rest of my life with, thank you for as bimb said loving me for me, with no agenda, and for being just an overall good and patient man. It’s unreal how much more calm & peaceful i feel now that you’re here,” she added.

Aquino said she and Sarmiento would never have met nor reconnected had it not been for her brother.

“Thank you to my kuya, kahit wala na sya ramdam na ramdam ko na kahit ilang beses kaming nagkatampuhan, kahit kailan gagawa talaga sya ng paraan na ma-assure kami nila kuya josh at bimb kung gaano nya kami kamahal at hindi talaga sya papayag na ma feel namin na kami ay mapapabayaan. We love you and we miss you,” she said.

“But THANK YOU, you must have known how broken i’d be to lose you, so you made sure there was someone who not only helped wipe away my tears, he’s made it possible for me to smile and laugh again. Dumating nung hindi ko hinahanap o inaasahan - kaya nga tama silang lahat na nagsabi in God’s perfect time,” she added.

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under former President Aquino’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

From 2010 to 2015, Sarmiento was congressman of Western Samar. Before joining the House of Representatives, he was the vice mayor and later mayor of Calbayog City, until he ran for a congressional seat.

To end her post, Aquino said they have agreed that “what’s personal shall remain private” so she could not share anything more, with one exception.

“Except I guess to say as much as i am proud to be an Aquino, looking forward na kong maging Sarmiento,” she said.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star James Yap. They had a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed Bimby two years later in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.