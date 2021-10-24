MANILA – Janella Salvador on Sunday gave her followers a glimpse of the intimate first birthday celebration of her son Jude.

Jude, the actress’ son with Markus Paterson, turned a year older last week.

“Planning a party in the middle of a pandemic is difficult, but so is keeping a one year old baby in a suit (who loves to move around and cries when people collectively sing him the happy birthday song) happy during picture taking,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nonetheless, Salvador said it was a wonderful and intimate party they spent well with family and close friends.

She thanked everyone who made time for baby Jude.

“Thank you for loving our boss baby and for being there to celebrate his first year of life.”

Last week, Paterson marked Jude’s first birthday in style as he created a video, compiling all his moments with his first child since he was born.

Paterson was a proud father when he took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s birthday.

“Jude at 1. Blows my mind that this year has gone by so quick, what a journey it’s been not just for us but the whole world. Happy birthday my son, my boy, my pride and joy,” he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO