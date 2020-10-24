Veteran Director Al Quinn dies at 86

Dino Pastrano's Instagram page

MANILA— Al Quinn, one of the pioneering directors of Philippine television, passed away Saturday (Manila time) in Las Vegas, USA, his actor son Dino Pastrano confirmed to ABS-CBN News. He would have turned 87 this November.

One of the most beloved directors in the industry, Quinn was a favorite of the late comedy king Dolphy and other performers. He also lit up the careers of Nora Aunor, Alma Moreno, German Moreno, Carmen Soriano and many other celebrities from the '60s up to the turn of the century.

Quinn was also the long time director of Binibining Pilipinas, Star Awards for movie and television, and scores of TV specials and live shows.

His last directorial work was the 62nd FAMAS Awards at Solaire on July 2014, where he was accorded a surprise farewell party after he announced he was migrating to the US for good.

“He was one of a kind, much loved by the industry,” producer and long-time friend and associate Tess Celestino told ABS-CBN News.

He is also remembered for one of his last projects “Dolphy Alay Tawa: A Musical Tribute to the King of Philippine Comedy.”

“He was my mentor, the kindest, coolest and best director I’ve ever worked with,” veteran choreographer Maribeth Bicharra also told ABS-CBN News.

“Kahit baguhan ka, hindi ka niya aapakan. He will encourage you and let you shine under his guidance. He was well-loved by everyone on the set, hanggang sa nagtitimpla ng kaniyang kape. He was one of us.”

Alcuin Pastrano in real life, Quinn was given a new showbiz monicker by his friend Pancho Magalona who also introduced him to Dolphy. Per his previous media accounts, Quinn took up Fine Arts at the University of Santo Tomas and studied ballet on the side.

He landed as a dancer at the Manila Grand Opera House in the late '50s and worked with Nida Blanca, Nestor de Villa and Fernando Poe

Jr. in their movies.

Quinn later became an in demand choreographer-director in movie companies and television which was boosting the musical genre in the '60s and '70s.

Before he migrated to the US, Quinn fulfilled his dream to be a painter when he mounted several exhibits of his paintings with seascapes as one of his themes.

Zsa Zsa Padilla also paid homage to Quinn.

“We will always remember him with fondness. Aside from being a good friend of Dolphy, he helped me, almost everyone in the business. I would always remember him as a jolly person like Santa Claus, also because of his red cheeks. He had a good personality! He is a big loss to us, he will be missed!”