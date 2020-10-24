Assunta de Rossi gives birth to 'miracle baby' Fiore

Actress Assunta de Rossi gave birth to a baby girl with husband Jules Ledesma on Friday — a miraculous first for the couple after nearly two decades of trying to conceive.

De Rossi's sister Alessandra posted on Instagram a photo of her elder sister crying while holding her baby "Fiore."

"This is the most beautiful photo for life! Little Fiore and tears of joy in my sister's eyes," the caption said.

Alessandra also took note how long her family prayed for her sister's pregnancy.

"Almost 20 years in the making! Miracles happen every day, and this one is the best!" she said.

It was in May when Assunta revealed that she was expecting a "miracle" baby.

On Instagram, the actress shared that she went to see her doctor last March 5 after she missed her monthly period.

“An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking,” she said.

Referring to the pregnancy as a miracle, de Rossi said: “Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen.”