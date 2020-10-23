WATCH: Ivana Alawi, Jake Cuenca star in horror flick 'Sitsit'

MANILA -- iWantTFC has released the trailer of the upcoming horror movie "Sitsit," starring Ivana Alawi and Jake Cuenca.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Thursday, Dreamscape Entertainment also released the official poster of the film.

"Mag-ingat sa tawag ng dilim. Hindi mo alam kung ano ang kaya nitong gawin," the caption read.

In an earlier post of Dreamscape, it shared the meaning of "sitsit."

"Sitsit" is a summoning meant for people/ things with no name. In Filipino myths and legends, hearing and responding to such call would be followed by bad omen.

Posting the trailer of "Sitsit," Cuenca expressed his gratitude to be part of the upcoming film. "See you guys this Halloween," he said.

Produced by Paulo Avelino and directed by Ato Bautista and Erin Pascual, "Sitsit" will be available on iWantTFC on October 31.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC