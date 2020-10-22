Sue Ramirez's film 'Finding Agnes' coming to Netflix in November

MANILA – A film starring Sue Ramirez is set to hit Netflix next month.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform announced that Ramirez’s movie “Finding Agnes,” which also stars Jelson Bay, will be available globally on November 30.

Based on its official synopsis, the film follows a successful entrepreneur (Bay), who, on an emotional journey to Morocco, pieces together the turbulent life of his estranged mother, and meets her adopted daughter (Ramirez).

“I felt nervous at first, but really elated with the given opportunity for my first movie to be shown on Netflix. And I just hope this will open more opportunities not only for me but for other Filipino filmmakers as well,” director Marla Ancheta said.

With its storyline, the theme of “Finding Agnes” basically revolves around connecting with people, understanding other’s motivation and in the process finding yourself.

“Ang vision ko dito ay 'yung makita natin kung gaano ka-importante ang relationship, hindi lamang sa pamilya, pati sa mga taong nakapaligid sa atin. Minsan nalilimutan natin na maraming bagay ang bumubuo sa pagkatao natin, na walang masama na tayo ay kumonekta sa mga ito at 'wag piliin na maging mag-isa,” Ancheta said.

“Bilang Filipino, ganito ang kinalakihan kong kultura pero minsan naliligaw. Makikita ng mga kapwa ko Pinoy ang kahalagahan nito,” she added.

Get a first look of the film in the images below.

Netflix