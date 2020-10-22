Charo Santos to tell more inspiring stories with 'Dear Charo' on Kumu

Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio

MANILA – Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio is set to host another show that will make her audience part of the conversations.

Launching on FYE Channel on the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu on Monday, “Dear Charo” is expected to show Concio’s lighter side while drawing out inspiring stories on the new digital platform.

Joining her as co-host is ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, who is behind the Kapamilya network’s annual Christmas station IDs such as “Bro, Ikaw ang Star ng Pasko,” “Thank You for the Love,” and “Family is Love.”

Every Monday night for four weeks, Concio and Labayen will have engaging conversations with featured personalities and their live audience.

For its pilot episode, “Dear Charo” will feature evangelical leader Bro. Eddie Villanueva, who is the founder of the Zoe Broadcasting Network.

Kim Chiu, who is the lead star in the upcoming horror film “U-Turn” will also be one of the guests.

“Dear Charo” will stream on FYE Channel on Kumu mobile app every Monday starting October 26 at 8 p.m.

Aside from “Dear Charo” Concio’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is also set to air new episodes on free TV again soon.

In a recent interview with G3 San Diego, Concio said being able to tell people’s stories through “MMK” has been a humbling experience for her.

“It’s very, very humbling. It’s a big responsibility. But just as the 'MMK' stories have touched the lives of so many of our viewers, 'yung 'MMK' din ang nagpakita sa akin ng totoong mukha ng katauhan,” she said.

“From the stories of the letter senders, there’s a variety of stories, you come to an insight that life is really not black or white. Life is grey. You always have to look at context. You suspend judgment. You always have to understand the person from the context of his narrative. You always have to appreciate his story from the context of his circumstances,” she added.