Arnel Pineda set to re-release Christmas song

MANILA -- Arnel Pineda, the lead vocalist of the American rock band Journey, is set to re-release his Christmas song, "This Christmas," which originally came out in 2015, the Filipino singer announced in an interview with PUSH Bets Live.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"I'm going try to release first week or second week of November," Pineda said. "To my gut-feel, wala pa masyadong exposure ito, so we are going to try to expose it this year and hopefully mas ma-pick up siya this year with a new twist, a little bit of new arrangement."

According to Pineda his song is a reminder for Filipinos to help and to give hope.



"I want that chorus (of the song) na ma-apply nating lahat na sana maka-relate tayo, na sa panahon ngayon ng pandemic ay kailangang-kailangan natin na may kaakbay. Tayo 'yon na pinagpala na maasahan nila. We have to be united kasi if not siguro baka matagal ng magulo ang Pilipinas kung ganun," Pineda said.

Pineda, who has been busy writing poems and songs also, shared that aside from a new solo album, he is also working on album with Journey.

"As a matter of fact, mayroon akong assignment na apat na kanta ngayon na inaaral for Journey. I'm working on more songs," he said.

In the interview, Pineda also shared about his upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Jon Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame, with a screenplay by Scott Silver, who also wrote "Joker" and "Now You See Me."

“Tinatapos ‘yung script for now. Pina-finalize pa ni Scott Silver before they could start choosing kung sino ‘yung mga perfect fit sa mga character na papasok sa life story ko. Siguro mga ano pa ito, mga next year pa. But I’m sure it’s happening,” Pineda said.

“If this movie happens, I just want to dedicate this sa mga musikero natin, singers, sa mga kababayan natin na if they think... too late na para mag-succeed, it’s not. Anything is possible. Sabi nga ng Journey, ‘Don’t Stop Believing,’” he said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC