Photo by Josh Mercado

Known for his highly charged stage performances, Gary Valenciano met the media after his "Gary V: Back At The Museum" concert and announced his collaboration with Gloc-9 in the song "Walang Pumapalakpak."

“I have on my phone a very special collaboration with Gloc-9 that I just finished. When Gloc-9 writes a song, you can’t help but pay attention because he’s saying something in every part but the thing is I’m the one singing and he only comes in the back part and then we’re together up until the end. I think it’s gonna be a hit,” he said.

Valenciano shared the story behind the song and explained its title.

“The title is ‘Walang Pumapalakpak.’ Awit ka nang awit kahit walang pumapalakpak. It’s a very encouraging song. It’s done and it’s going to come up in his album because he’s celebrating his 25th anniversary. He came to me and said, ‘Sir, puwede ka bang maging part ng 25th anniversary celebration ko?’ And I said, ‘Sabi ko, game, ang galing.’”

The OPM icon continued, “It’s actually meant for many aspiring artists who end up singing kahit walang pumapalakpak. It’s meant to encourage. When I heard it, sabi ko, ‘Naku, maraming matatamaan.’”

During the backstage interview, he gave a glimpse on what to expect from this song, singing a few lines.

“Awit ka nang awit, awit ka nang awit kahit walang pumapalakpak. Maraming beses kang nadadapa, bumangon ka agad.”

He added, “I made Paolo (Valenciano) hear it for the first time kanina and he was like, ‘Wow. I have an idea dad for a video.’” Paolo also directed the concert.

Gary V: Back At The Museum

Valenciano gave his loyal fans an unforgettable experience by singing his timeless hits “Di Bale Na Lang,” “Eto Na Naman,” “Shout For Joy,” and “Hataw Na.”

The sold-out concert was part of his 40th anniversary celebration as an artist. Spotted at the concert were Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, Andeng Ynares, Precy Ejercito, Sam and Lea Valenciano, and Louie Ocampo.

He, of course, showcased his popular dance moves while singing other hits, earning loud cheers from the concertgoers.

The singer also paid tribute to the people who were instrumental in his growth as an artist — his father, mother, and wife.

Some of the songs that he also performed were “Hang On” (his first hit), “How Did You Know,” “Take Me Out Of The Dark,” and “Lead Me Lord.”

Thanking his supporters, family, friends, and production team, the 59-year old singer ended his anniversary concert with an Earth, Wind & Fire medley.