Julia Roberts, George Clooney on their instant chemistry

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Universal "Ticket to Paradise"

Julia Roberts and George Clooney once again bring to the big screen their undeniable chemistry in the romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise.'

Close friends in real life, Clooney said his admiration and affection for Roberts were cemented when they did their first movie together in 'Ocean's Eleven' which was released in 2001.

The actor still remembers the first time they met.

"I thought when she walked through the room, we met at a hotel with the director Steven Soderbergh... and we sat down. And I thought, well, she’s great. And it was surprising because she was such a big star at the time that I thought maybe she would be tougher than she was, and she was nothing but fun," Clooney said.

Roberts credits 'Ocean's Eleven' filmmaker Soderbergh for having the idea to bring them together. It started an onscreen partnership that has delighted audiences through the years.

"I think Steven, having worked with both of us, I think he sort of had a strong sense of who we were as people and as humans and he could have predicted that we would have gotten along," she said.

'Ticket to Paradise' also stars Kaitlyn Dever who plays their daughter who fell in love while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia with a handsome local played by Maxime Bouttier.

The actor hopes that his entry to Hollywood through a movie with two of the world’s biggest stars will help pave the way for other Indonesian talents to reach international audiences.

"I hope it just kind of opens up as well the Indonesian entertainment business, the actors and stuff. They're very keen to also do this type of movies where you show it globally, internationally. And so I hope this inspires a lot of people," Bouttier said.

"Some of my friends who are actors as well, I've been telling them, 'Yeah, I think this is it. I think Indonesia is going to start to kind of open up to the world, you know.' So yeah, hopefully it just keeps on going, and we'll have our own stuff to just bring out to the world as well."

Meanwhile, French actor Lucas Bravo, who gained a sizable international following through the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris,' said he welcomed a new challenge in 'Ticket to Paradise.'

"It's my first time tackling the intricacies of comedy and it was fun. It doesn't get any better than doing with the most iconic actors on the planet. So I learned, it was a masterclass while I was shooting the movie and they made me part of the creative process and the rest is just the fruit of a collaborative work," the actor shared.

'Ticket to Paradise' premieres in US theaters on October 21.