Gretchen Barretto thanks sister Claudine for inspiring her to be a 'better daughter'

MANILA – Gretchen Barretto thanked her youngest sister Claudine for “inspiring her to be a better daughter.”

Gretchen made the remark when she commented on one of Claudine’s latest Instagram updates where she can be seen with their mother Inday and siblings Jay-jay and Michelle.

They recently got together to celebrate the civil wedding anniversary of their mother and late father, Miguel.

While Gretchen was not with them, Claudine made sure to still tag her in the photos.

Gretchen said she is overjoyed to see her mom and siblings all looking so happy.

“Know that I appreciate each of you for making mom aliw. Bro J, I am proud of you. Baby girl, Clau thank you for inspiring me to be a better daughter. Our ate Mich,” she said.

It can be recalled that the relationship of Gretchen and their mother soured when Inday, during the height of their family's feud, took the side of Claudine, who was then also at odds with Gretchen.

Inday went as far as to accuse Gretchen of being a liar, which led to the latter exposing the emotional abuse she suffered from her.

Many had hoped that the death of the Barretto family patriarch Miguel in October last year would pave the way for the family to heal. Those hopes, however, were quickly dashed when Gretchen and their other sister Marjorie had a physical confrontation at the wake.

A post of Claudine later that month suggested that Gretchen and Inday had already reconciled at that time.

After everything that happened, it seems Inday has chosen to stay in the middle ground between her feuding daughters – Gretchen and Claudine on one end, and Marjorie on the other.

