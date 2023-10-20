MANILA — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal will be joined by Khalil Ramos in the “Hintayan Ng Langit” spin-off series adaptation “Simula Sa Ginta” on Prime Video.

In an announcement on Thursday, Prime Video announced that the series will be available on November 2.

Screen veterans Gina Pareño and Eddie Garcia starred in "Hintayan Ng Langit,” the Dan Villegas-directed adaptation of the one-act play penned by Juan Miguel Severo.

Racal is currently part of the Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano-led series “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which recently had a strong week.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

