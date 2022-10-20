MANILA -- Star Music has released the full band and acoustic versions of LA Santos' single "'Di Maghihiwalay."

The song, which is now available on various streaming platforms, is one of the official soundtracks of hit Kapamilya fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna."

"'Di Maghihiwalay" was composed by Jeremy Eriq Glinoga, Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

Aside from performing "Di Maghihiwalay," Santos is also one of the stars of the "Darna" series, where he plays Richard, the good friend of Narda/Darna (Jane de Leon).

"Mars Ravelo's Darna" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and TFC.

