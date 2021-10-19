Daisy ‘Madam Inutz’ Lopez shows her live-selling skills in the October 19 episode of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Daisy Lopez, the viral online seller now known as “Madam Inutz,” got to showcase her live-selling skills as the weekly task leader in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10” (PBB).

During Day 4 of their stay in the iconic yellow house, the celebrity housemates were tasked to sell clothing and household items through Kumu livestreaming, to accumulate their budget for the week.

But first, Madam Inutz was tapped by “Kuya” to teach her fellow housemates techniques for online selling. She teamed up with comedian Brenda Mage, who also happened to be a street vendor once, like Madam Inutz.

Drawing laughter for their comedic antics during their demo, Madam Inutz and Brenda had their housemates trying the same, to add flair to their own turns to live-selling.

The goal, Madam Inutz said, is to also entertain their customers aside from getting their items sold.

“Patawanin mo rin ’yung mga miner mo, hindi puro ‘pa-mine’ lang,” she said. “Sa akin, tulad niyan, kaya dumadami ang viewers kahit na hindi miner. At least, iyon na lang ang ambag mo sa mga taong puno ng lungkot, iyong patawanin mo sila sa way ng pagtitinda ko po.”

The start of the weekly task was not without conflict, however, with Madam Inutz and Brenda Mage disagreeing on how to go about pricing and sorting the items.

Here are the other highlights from the October 19 episode of “PBB”:

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.