Jin of the K-pop supergroup BTS will release his solo single "The Astronaut" ahead of his military enlistment.

"BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, “The Astronaut,” will be released on October 28, 2022," Big Hit Music said in a statement posted on the WeVerse app early Wednesday (KST).

"Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope “The Astronaut” can be a gift to all of you," it added.

Big Hit Music also released the promotion schedule for The Astronaut.

Big Hit on Monday announced that the members of BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, the oldest among the members at 29 years old, will be the first to enlist.

Big Hit made the announcement about the members' impending military enlistment days after their concert in Busan.

Jin had his conscription delayed until the end of the year after South Korea's conscription law was revised in 2020.

All South Korean able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korea's defense minister earlier said BTS, who are widely credited for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, may be allowed to continue performing and preparing for international concerts even as they undertake their military service.

In June, the septet announced it would take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

