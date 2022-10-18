MANILA — Over a decade after she was involved in a 2009 controversy, former actress Maricar Reyes has opened up about what she now recalls as the “darkest chapter” of her life, in a self-published book about healing.

Reyes, 41, recalls being subjected to “online shame” as a result of the incident, in the autobiography simply titled “Maricar.”

Covering her childhood up until the “crisis,” the book focuses on “Maricar’s long journey and process of healing,” according to her official website. “Maricar wants to let women know that they are not alone in their struggles. There is always hope and a way out of any dark situation.”

Reyes, who is now married to singer Richard Poon, has been sharing her experience writing the book, from her process of recalling the traumatic incident to chronicling her healing and recovery.

“It took a long time from 2009 to the start of when that thing happened to me publicly, until 2022. It took 12 years for me to write this book. So sobra siyang meaningful sa akin and it took a long time to heal and process.

“If you guys are going through something na mabigat or something na mahirap and you don’t know how to solve it, there’s really a process. And don’t be too hard on yourself if you feel like ang tagal. Kasi ako nga 12 years bago ako naging okay enough to really talk about it,” she said.

In a video where she talks about the book leading up to its release, Reyes emphasized the need to take one’s time and not rush healing, drawing an analogy between a marathon and a sprint.

“It took me 12 years to get to a point where I’m stable enough to talk about it and have a heart to help people. So kung meron kang pinagdadaanan na mabigat, it will take time. Parang i-mindset mo na ang sarili mo na it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint.

“Kasi ang dami ngayon na parang quick sprint is the key, parang a lot of people want things to be fixed right away. And there are things that are fixed right away. Pero ‘yung mga malalalim na bagay, especially in our own hearts if there are things that need to be fixed, yun ang mabigat at matagal. So don’t be too [hard] on yourself and be patient with the process,” she explained.

Marking the book’s debut, Reyes reminded her followers that there is “always a way out” even from a life-altering event.

“2009 [was] the year when a crisis changed my life. 13 years have passed and I’ve chosen not to talk about it...until now. Today, I'm finally telling my side of the story — how I bounced back from the darkest chapter of my life.

“Be one of the first to know about my journey towards overcoming online shame. I hope my story will help or inspire you to find a way out of your dark situation, whatever that may be. Remember, you are not alone and there is always a way out. Laging may solusyon,” she said.

One chapter of the book, titled “Can You Relate?”, includes guide questions to help Reyes’ readers understand their own journey of healing, Reyes shared. “Because, like me many years ago, you may not know where to start.”

Responding to a follower’s feedback that the book inspired him, Reyes said, “Words like these make it all worth it.”

“Never thought what I went through would help others this way. If you are struggling… kapit lang. Learn and do the right thing. Perhaps your story will help others in the future,” she said.