MANILA — Shaina Magdayao and Piolo Pascual appear affectionate during a beach getaway, in photos now circulating among their fans, indicating a rekindled romance between the Kapamilya stars.

Shaina Magdayao and Piolo Pascual get cozy in recent photos now circulating on social media. Instagram: @shailo2012

In the snaps that have gone viral on social media, Magdayao and Pascual are seen hugging and holding hands, among other fond gestures, at what appears to be a resort.

One photo shows them apparently napping, with Pascual’s head on Magdayao’s lap and the actress leaning on the actor’s chest.

A group photo, meanwhile, shows them with Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago, who only recently went public with their relationship, prompting comments of a supposed “double date.”

While Magdayao and Pascual never revealed being an official couple, their ties have long been the subject of speculation.

In February 2017, Pascual described the nature of his relationship with Magdayao as “exclusively dating.” Magdayao, however, reacted days later by saying it was “too early” to label their relationship, and that they were free to date other people.

In March 2018, Pascual said his relationship with Magdayao was “close to six years,” but did not specify whether he meant they were a couple. Three months later in June, he then clarified they were “not dating.”

Magdayao’s most recent direct statement about Pascual was in October 2018, when she described her former co-star as “my constant” and “my perennial,” after receiving from him a bouquet of roses.