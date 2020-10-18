Home  >  Entertainment

'Takot Files': TFC premieres series documenting OFWs' horror stories

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2020 02:56 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2020 03:26 PM

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The Filipino Channel on Saturday premiered a new series documenting Filipino migrant workers' thrilling "horror" stories, titled "Takot Files: Mga Kwentong Dayo."

The first episode tells the tale of Catherine, a Filipino domestic worker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia who was visiting a resthouse with her employers when an unexpected company showed up in one of her photos.

"These stories are based on real-life experiences of OFWs abroad. Keep your eyes open. Don’t blink. You’re not alone," the series warned.

Watch more on The Filipino Channel's social media accounts.

Read More:  TFC   The Filipino Channel   TFC Facebook   Takot Files: Mga Kwentong Dayo  