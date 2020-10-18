Lea Salonga treats 'ASAP' viewers with 'Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal,' 'Nandito Ako'

MANILA – Lea Salonga returned to “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday, albeit virtually, to sing two OPM hits with program mainstays Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid and Erik Santos.

One of the songs they performed was “Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal,” which is the theme song of Salonga’s 1992 movie with Aga Muhlach that had the same title.

The other OPM hit which all four sang was “Nandito Ako,” which was recorded by both Salonga and Alcasid at different times.

In recent years, Salonga has been visible to Kapamilya viewers as one of the coaches of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

For several seasons, she sat as part of the show’s judging panel along with pop star Sarah Geronimo, rock icon Bamboo, Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap, and for a time, with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

From time to time, Salonga appears on “ASAP” to treat its viewers with remarkable numbers.

She’s also been busy doing virtual gigs during the quarantine, such as her Facebook live concert that raised P1 million in just one hour for vulnerable sectors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Next month, her 2019 concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia will be shown in the United States as part of the "Broadway's Best" lineup of PBS.

The program will run on PBS on all Fridays of November at 9 p.m. (US time), kicking off with the 2011 taping of "One Man, Two Guvnors" featuring James Corden.

This will be followed by "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles" on November 13 and Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" on November 20, with "Lea Salonga in Concert" closing out the series on November 27.

Salonga has rescheduled her North American tour to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.