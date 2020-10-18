Auditions to begin as 'PBB' makes comeback for ninth season

MANILA – The country’s biggest reality show is set to return for its ninth season and it will be called “Pinoy Big Brother Connect.”

This was announced during “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday, including how aspiring housemates could join the ABS-CBN reality show.

According to Big Brother, in a pre-recorded video, aspiring housemates should be between 16 to 35 years old.

They could audition by downloading the Kumu livestreaming app where they should upload their one-minute audition video.

Before publishing, auditionees should indicate their name, age, and the place where they are from as well as the official hashtag #PBBKUMUAUDITION.

Only one audition clip is allowed per account, and those who will be accepted will receive a message from PBB’s official Kumu account.

Auditions will begin on October 19.