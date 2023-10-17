Vilma Santos reacts to film’s MMFF inclusion

Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon at the press conference announcing their film 'When I Met You in Tokyo' back in March. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- On Tuesday, the 10 entries that will be screened in the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which opens every Christmas Day, were announced.

Among the entries this year is Vilma Santos' “When I Met You in Tokyo,” her comeback movie after seven years.

In an interview, she thanked the MMFF committee and shared her excitement to showcase the film.

“Thank you, MMFF, for the trust. Team work ang movie na ito. Very simple love story but beautiful. [Mayroong] lessons ang movie — love has no boundaries, forgiveness, and moving forward in love and life. Simple but beautiful,” she said.

“When I Met You in Tokyo” also stars Santos' long-time onscreen partner Christopher de Leon and young stars Cassy Legaspi and Darren Espanto.

Santos and de Leon were first paired in 1975 in Celso Ad. Castillo’s “Tag-Ulan sa Tag-Araw” and followed by “Masarap, Masakit ang Umibig” in 1977. Their last movie together was “Mano Po 3: My Love” under Regal Films.

For her part, Legaspi said: “To the MMFF committee, we thank you for considering our film to be one of the official entries in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival. We are truly happy and honored with this opportunity para i-share sa viewers ang aming magandang pelikula. Unahin niyo ang ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ kung gusto niyong umiyak, kiligin, and learn that love knows no boundaries.”

Produced by JG Productions of Rowena Jamaji and Rajan Gidwani and directed by Rado Peru and Rommel Penesa, “When I Met You in Tokyo” is a romantic-drama film shot in Japan.