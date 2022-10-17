Scene in the episode "The Brit," directed by Lou Diamond Phillips Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

Lou Diamond Phillips returned to 'The Cleaning Lady,' this time behind the camera as the director of the episode 'The Brit.'

The Fil-Am actor appeared with his daughter Gracie Phillips in the show's season one episode titled 'Kabayan.'

(L to R) Martha Millan and Elodie Yung in the episode "The Brit" Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

The show features several other Filipino talents including Martha Millan. Filipina filmmaker Marie Jamora also returned as a director of its recent episode titled 'Bahala Na.'

Phillips happily shared that he cooked Filipino food for 'The Cleaning Lady' cast and crew when he worked on the show.

"Some of you may know that I appeared on the show as an actor once before, had a wonderful time. And so very proud that there's a show out there that's very Filipino-centric. And so I was even more excited to come back as a director," Phillips said. "I direct an upcoming episode of The Cleaning Lady and had an incredible time doing it. So to be able to showcase and elevate and support so much Filipino talent was a great privilege. And as an OG, happy to do it, right?"

Lou Diamond Phillips in the "Kabayan" episode of "The Cleaning Lady" Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

Phillips is one the few original Filipino actors who made it in Hollywood when representation for talents of color was very limited. He has been waving the flag for diversity and inclusion from the beginning.

Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

"To go into something like The Cleaning Lady, where once again, we are seeing faces that we wouldn't expect to see on our television screens, and I can be part of what elevates them and brings their best work to the audiences, that means a lot. We have to just continue to fight. We have to continue to climb," he said.

Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

Apart from acting, he has been making his mark as a director. His credits include directing episodes of popular TV shows like 'Prodigal Son,' 'Fear the Walking Dead,' and 'Longmire,' where he also co-starred.

The episode of 'The Cleaning Lady' that Phillips directed premieres in the US on October 17.