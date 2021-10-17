Blackpink member Jennie Kim visits the set of 'Squid Game,' which marked the acting debut of her friend, model Jung Ho-yeon. Photo: Instagram/@hoooooyeony

Thanks to the global success of the hit Korean series Squid Game, Jung Ho-yeon has quickly become the girl to watch. Apart from blowing people away with her incredible acting skills, many were impressed by her stunning features – which should come as no surprise, considering she’s a well-known high-fashion model.

However, another thing that caught people’s attention was her close friendship with fellow star Jennie of Blackpink. The two have openly talked about each other in the past, and their relationship reportedly goes way back to when Ho-yeon was a runway model in Paris.

Fans of Blackpink know that Jennie is an ardent lover of luxury fashion. As the “human Chanel”, she often flies to Paris Fashion Week to attend Chanel’s fashion shows. It was here where she met Ho-yeon, who was a runway model for the French design house at the time.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Ho-yeon said: “Jennie’s stylist knew us both, so we coincidentally came across and were introduced to each other, but I don’t really remember how it was when we first met back then.”

The pair met again when Ho-yeon attended a Blackpink concert in New York. The two hit it off, and started meeting regularly back home in Korea to have meals together.

According to Ho-yeon, they bonded over being close in age (Ho-yeon is two years older than Jennie) and working in similar industries.

Jennie once posted photos of herself with one of Ho-yeon’s magazine ads, greeted Ho-yeon on social media for her birthday, and even uploaded a poster of Squid Game to encourage her followers to watch.

Ho-yeon shared images of herself hugging the Blackpink member and even wearing sunglasses from Jennie’s collaboration with sunglass brand Gentle Monster, Jentle Home.

In the midst of shooting for Squid Game, Jennie sent over a coffee truck to treat Ho-yeon’s fellow cast members and the show’s crew. She also made time to visit the set, which Ho-yeon commemorated with a photo of the two hanging out behind the scenes.

Jennie’s visit had Ho-yeon’s co-stars excited, who were star-struck at seeing the idol in real life.

Actor Lee Jung-jae even told Netflix Korea that, “Ho-yeon and Jennie are great friends … Jennie actually visited us with a coffee truck, and I was like ‘Wow! That’s Jennie from Blackpink!’”

