BTS rapper Suga hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Suga of BTS

'Who's the king? Who's the boss?' BTS' Min Yoongi is!

The rapper and record producer, who commonly goes by the stage name Suga and the solo alter-ego Agust D, left no doubt he is among the reigning royalties of South Korea's competitive music industry after amassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The 10-digit figure, which does not include the performer's solo pieces from BTS' official discography, merely consists of the streams the hitmaker earned from his mixtapes as well as his collaborations with other artists.

As of this writing, the rapper's lauded mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2," respectively released in 2016 and 2020, have pulled an overall total of 590 million streams. The former has so far gained 173 million plays while the latter has drawn over 417 million.

Meanwhile, Suga scored over 409 million streams from his projects with several K-pop and international acts.

"Eight," his self-produced collaboration with IU, has been played 167 million times and is currently the female idol's most listened to track on Spotify.

"Song Request" with balladeer Lee So Ra, on the other hand, has cliched about 21 million streams. Like “Eight,” the record is Lee So Ra's most-played title.

His co-written collaborations with American artists boasted similar success. To date, “Blueberry Eyes” from MAX’s album “Colour Vision,” and “SUGA’s Interlude,” from Halsey’s full-length “Manic,” have each snagged 156 million and 66 million streams.

Apart from the aforementioned tracks he performed, Suga is also the mastermind behind some of South Korea's most popular hits.

Epik High’s “Eternal Sunshine,” Suran's "WINE" feat. Changmo, HEIZE, and GIRIBOY's "We Don't Talk Together," for instance, are titles produced by the rapper.

Beyond South Korea, Suga was recently tapped by Japanese singer ØMI to write and produce "You," a song from his two-track project "ANSWER...SHINE."

Samsung also selected the record producer to rework "Over the Horizon," the tech giant's iconic global theme.

To date, Suga, who was promoted as a full member of Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) in 2018, owns 124 royalties and presently rules as the 10th most credited K-pop idol.