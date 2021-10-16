Wedding of Bianca Manalo, Sherwin Gatchalian will happen after elections

Beauty queen-turned-actress Bianca Manalo will not be a bride yet of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, her boyfriend of three years this November. She is preparing to campaign for him for next year’s elections, where he will run for re-election as a senator.

“Wala akong mabibigay na definite date,” Gatchalian told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of this year’s celebration of World Pandesal Day on Saturday. “Of course, in God’s time.

“Pag-uusapan namin ni Bianca ng mabuti kung ano ang pinakamagandang oras for both of us. That should be a mutual decision. Wala pa akong mababalita ngayon.”

“Very stressful ang elections,” Gatchalian maintained. “Baka mahirap makabuo because in the campaign, iniisip mo kung ano ang dapat mong gawin the next day. But who can tell? Hindi ko masabi.”

Clearly, the wedding will happen after the May 2022 elections, although there is no definite date yet, according to the 47-year-old politician.

“Busy si Bianca now, because she is doing a new series,” Gatchalian said of Manalo who is now taping for ABS-CBN's “The Broken Marriage Vow,” an adaptation of the UK drama series, “Doctor Foster.”

“Until end of the year and until next year, Bianca will be working. But definitely, kung meron siyang bakanteng oras, she will be representing me in some of the events, kasi nationwide ang campaign. Hindi ko mapupuntahan lahat. Talagang maghahati kami ng oras.”



Gatchalian does not deny he really envies his other friends who now have children and a family. “Isa ‘yun sa kina-iinggitan ko sa mga kaibigan namin,” he honestly said.

“’Yung mga ka-age kong friends, nag-graduate na sa college ang mga anak nila. Ako hindi pa nag-uumpisa. Those are the things that I envy among my other friends.”



Last February, Manalo posted their photos together in Paris, France, with the scenic Eiffel Tower in the background. Gatchalian denied those were pre-nuptial shots. He neither confirmed then they were engaged at that time, but still “seriously dating” and enjoying it.

In Manalo’s Instagram posts and in her regular vlogs, Gatchalian is often included. They were seen dining, cooking, baking, swimming together, sometimes even with their darling canine, Pearl.

Meanwhile, this year’s celebration of the seventh World Pandesal Day did away with the annual tradition of giving away 70,000 breads to the urban poor communities in Quezon City.

Instead, breads were delivered to orphanages, children’s shelters and urban poor communities to honor the Filipino pandesal and highlight the need to address global hunger and poverty.