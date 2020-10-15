WATCH: 6 lives intersect in ‘Bagong Umaga’ trailer

‘Bagong Umaga’ stars (from left) Yves Flores, Barbie Imperial, Tony Labrusca, Heaven Peralejo, Kiko Estrada, and Michelle Vito. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Six lives from different backgrounds converge in the first trailer of “Bagong Umaga,” ABS-CBN’s upcoming afternoon drama about hope, friendship, and family.

In the trailer released on Thursday, the intertwined stories of the lead characters are shown tracing back to their parents’ bitter encounter at a hospital.

As the second generation’s lives intersect, friendships are built and romances blossom. However, new conflicts and secrets also unfold.

Portraying the lead characters are Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Yves Flores, Michelle Vito, and Kiko Estrada.

It also stars Rio Locsin, Glydel Mercado, Sunshine Cruz, Cris Villanueva, Bernadette Allyson, Nikki Valdez, Keempee de Leon, and Moi Marcampo.

The RGE Drama production is under the direction of Carlo Artillaga and Paco Sta. Maria.

“Bagong Umaga” will premiere on October 26 across different platforms: A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming) and TFC (overseas subscription).