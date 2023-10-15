Troye Sivan goes sultry in drag for 'One of Your Girls' MV, new album

Australian singer went sultry in drag in his latest music video for "One of Your Girls." Screenshot from Troye Sivan's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Australian singer Troye Sivan went sultry in drag in his latest music video for "One of Your Girls" dropped along with his third album release.

Known as a queer icon, Sivan surprised his fans in a white short dress and blonde straight wig with American actor Ross Lynch.

He also released his third studio album "Something To Give Each Other" containing the singles "Rush" released in July and "Got Me Started" which featured Thai artists in September.

Sivan rose to fame with his YouTube channel and various local competitions. His debut studio album "Blue Neighborhood" was released in 2015 followed by "Bloom" in 2018.

His last single "Angel Baby" was well-received in the Philippines, topping the charts in 2021.

As a member of the queer community, the artist is known for highlighting LGBT narratives in his craft.

—with a report from Angela Kristiana Satay

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: