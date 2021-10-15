MANILA — Zack Tabudlo, the teen singer-songwriter behind the viral hit “Binibini,” has released his debut album, consisting of 14 tracks about “heartbreak, anxiety, happiness, love, and life.”

Its out. Finally out for the world to hear. 14 stories of my life that made me the person I am today. Dealing with heartbreak, anxiety, happiness, love, and life. I was at my lowest of lows when i wrote these songs, but had my faith and music wt me through out the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/L7VT1mwcwg — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) October 14, 2021

Titled “Episode,” the album tells “14 stories of my life that made me the person I am today,” Tabudlo said on Wednesday.

The album, which also has a physical release, includes “Binibini” and Tabuldo’s recent singles “Habang Buhay” and “Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-Ibig,” alongside fresh tracks.

Tabudlo, 19, recalled that he wrote the songs when he was at “my lowest of lows.”

AHHH HERE'S THE PHYSICAL ALBUM AND ALL ITS GLORY!! PRE ORDER NOW!! LINK ON MY BIO ❤️



“EPISODE" THE ALBUM 🎬

Pre-orders are NOW OPEN!!



PRE-ORDER HERE:https://t.co/FWtnhAYVmO pic.twitter.com/O6oa2gxBQ8 — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) October 5, 2021

ANG CUTE NG USB SA ALBUM ISTG HAHAAHAHSBHSBSJSNS pic.twitter.com/OcL2pwGYfz — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) October 5, 2021

Referring to the process of writing “Episode,” he said, “It gave me hope, kept me sane, and kept me going.”

“Now it’s for all of you to cry with, laugh with, do whatever crazy stuff you want to do with it,” he told his followers.

“Thank you to my team, label, and everyone involved in the process of making this album come to life. To the fans, thank you so much for changing my life with these songs. I wouldn’t be here without you and I won’t get tired of saying that,” he said.

My debut album “Episode” comes out this Friday. Mark your calendars because ALL SONGS will be having their own music video.



In December, I’ll have my first ever digital concert.



You guys ready? ❤️



Pre-save “Episode” now on Spotify: https://t.co/c21tp38lKJ pic.twitter.com/NUuU8Z2Fh3 — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) October 13, 2021

All 14 tracks from “Episode” will have their own music video, to be released from October to December, Tabuldo previously announced.

Those “episode” drops will lead up to his solo digital concert, scheduled on December 23.