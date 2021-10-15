MANILA — Zack Tabudlo, the teen singer-songwriter behind the viral hit “Binibini,” has released his debut album, consisting of 14 tracks about “heartbreak, anxiety, happiness, love, and life.”
Titled “Episode,” the album tells “14 stories of my life that made me the person I am today,” Tabudlo said on Wednesday.
The album, which also has a physical release, includes “Binibini” and Tabuldo’s recent singles “Habang Buhay” and “Ba’t Ganto Ang Pag-Ibig,” alongside fresh tracks.
Tabudlo, 19, recalled that he wrote the songs when he was at “my lowest of lows.”
Referring to the process of writing “Episode,” he said, “It gave me hope, kept me sane, and kept me going.”
“Now it’s for all of you to cry with, laugh with, do whatever crazy stuff you want to do with it,” he told his followers.
“Thank you to my team, label, and everyone involved in the process of making this album come to life. To the fans, thank you so much for changing my life with these songs. I wouldn’t be here without you and I won’t get tired of saying that,” he said.
All 14 tracks from “Episode” will have their own music video, to be released from October to December, Tabuldo previously announced.
Those “episode” drops will lead up to his solo digital concert, scheduled on December 23.