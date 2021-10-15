MANILA -- Singer-composer Ogie Alcasid has released an original Christmas song "Pasko ng mga Pinoy," which he himself composed.

It is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyric video can be viewed on Star Music's YouTube channel.

Alcasid said his latest single is his early Christmas gift to his fans.

"Pasko ng mga Pinoy" is a song about the meaning of Christmas and also describes how Filipinos celebrate the birth of Jesus.

On Friday morning, Alcasid thanked his fans after "Pasko ng mga Pinoy" made it to Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.





"Let’s stream guys!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

