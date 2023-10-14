MANILA – Megastar Sharon Cuneta could not help but be emotional upon meeting her K-pop idol, Taemin of boy group SHINee, during the latter’s concert in Manila Friday night.

Cuneta took to Instagram to share the once in a lifetime opportunity of crossing paths with the Korean idol at the Mall of Asia Arena during the “K-Magic Live” show.

“YES!!! I met Taemin Oh. My. Gosh. Thank You Jesus! Naiyak ako,” she wrote in one of her posts.

In another photo, Cuneta could be seen sitting down on the floor after interacting with Taemin , appearing to be in shock at what happened.

According to the veteran actress, she did not make any request to meet the K-pop star.

“After meeting Taemin. Sige magtawa kayo!!! Di ko kinakaya itoooooo!!! So unexpected!!! I didn’t even make a request but God was watching me!!! In two weeks ako naman sa MOA ngeeeee,” she said.

“Thank you so much Taeminssi! You are so nice and humble and more handsome in person! Like I promised, I will always pray for you! God bless you.”

Taemin, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, and GOT7's Yugyeom joined forces for the one-night concert in Manila produced by the OctoArts Entertainment.

Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular female acts in K-pop, while Taemin entered the scene the following year through boy group SHINee.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO