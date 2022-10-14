Gary V shares birthday message for son Paolo

MANILA -- OPM veteran Gary Valenciano took to social media to share his birthday greeting for his eldest child, Paolo Valenciano.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Gary shared a video of Paolo as he shared his message for his son's special day.

"Ngayon alam niyo na kung bakit 'the other V' ang title ng vlogs niya. Eh paano… kakaiba kasi talaga eh!! I love you son sooooooooooo much.

Have a blessed bday Pao. I’ll see you soon k? HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BDAY!!!!" Gary said.

Paolo is currently one of the most in-demand concert and live events directors in the industry.

Last month, Paolo revealed that he and his wife Samantha Godinez are expecting their second baby together. Their eldest child Leia is Gary’s first grandchild.

