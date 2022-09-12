Gary V excited to become a grandfather again

MANILA – Gary Valenciano could not believe that he is going to be a grandfather again.

This, after his son Paolo revealed that he and his wife Samantha Godinez are expecting their second baby together.

“Can’t believe I’m going to be a Pappy once again!!!!! Yyyyyippe!!!!!!” wrote Valenciano on Instagram as he reposted Paolo’s picture showing Godinez’s baby bump.

Based on Paolo’s own post, he and Godinez will be releasing a vlog on Monday night where they will talk about the pregnancy.

Godinez gave birth to her and Paolo’s daughter Leia in 2016. Leia is Valenciano’s first grandchild.

Paolo and Godinez tied the knot at the Manila Polo Club in February 2013.

Aside from Paolo, Valenciano has two other children with Angeli Pangilinan – Gabriel and Kiana.

