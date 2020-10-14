How Jerome Ponce achieved chemistry with Teejay Marquez in BL series 'BenXJim'

MANILA -- Heartthrobs Jerome Ponce and Teejay Marquez are relieved that they have wrapped up work on their much-awaited boys' love (BL) series "BenXJim" without any glitch in their two-week long lock-in shoot in Antipolo City.

In a teleconference on Tuesday, the actors announced that their seven-episode series will start streaming on October 15 on Regal Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Both Ponce and Marquez related how they achieved a connection as they play childhood friends who eventually fall in love with each other in a reunion years later.

Marquez particularly cited Ponce’s ability to provide the “kilig”’factor on the set.

“'Yung character ko na si Ben talagang matagal na niyang crush si Jim (Ponce). So sabi ko lahat nang bibigay niya sa role tatanggapin ko lang. Nagkataon, magaling talagang magpakilig si Jerome, kusang lumalabas, kiligin pa naman ako,“ said Marquez, laughing.

“Magaan siya katrabaho, very professional!”

Not a stranger to offbeat roles, Ponce previously portrayed gay roles in an episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya" and Jason Paul Laxamana’s “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love.”

This time, Ponce said he had to break down his walls in the project directed by Easy Ferrer.

The process of connecting to Marquez started during their script-reading on Zoom until they achieved their dynamics and chemistry on the set. Above all, Ponce reiterated he had to do justice to a love story that transcends gender issues.

'BenXJim" is set within the real confines of the quarantine period in the country until it is eventually lifted. How that will play out is also a scenario to watch out for in the series.