Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford share new family photos as son Amari turns a month old

MANILA – Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford shared new family photos as they marked their son Amari’s first month.

In her most recent Instagram update, Garcia posted two new family photos where she, Crawford and Amari are all wearing matching white tees.

Another shot shows just baby Amari as he rests on Garcia and Crawford’s arms.

“Family is everything,” Garcia wrote in the caption.

Crawford, for his part, shared a different set of photos but obviously from the same shoot.

“In life we go through difficulties, having a blessed family makes all the struggles worth fighting for! Everything I will do from here on end is for my son and the strongest woman I know (Coleen) my beautiful wife! I love you so so much,” he wrote in the caption.

Baby Amari turned one month last Saturday.

In a recent joint interview of the couple, Garcia shared that she has now fully recovered after undergoing a water birth last September 10.

“Everything is good. Nakakalakad na ako ng maayos. Okay na parang ready na to resume. Kaya lang ang pahirap ngayon, wala akong oras kasi talagang maya’t maya kailangan kumain ng baby. Hindi kasi kami nagbo-bottle feed. Pampalakas din daw kasi kapag madalas mag-breastfeed,” she said.

Crawford, meanwhile, could not help becoming emotional during the interview, saying it was too overwhelming to comprehend how blessed they are to have their son.

“Sobrang araw-araw ako talaga nagpapasalamat sa Diyos na biniyayaan kami. Hindi ka lang makapaniwala. Alam natin na lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan sa buong mundo. Pero 'yung mafi-feel mo sometimes na, ‘Lord, alam kong hindi ko deserve ito pero binigay mo pa rin,’ doon ako talaga nagpapasalamat. Hiningi ko, binigay Niya,” he said.

The former “It’s Showtime” host said he also appreciates Garcia even more because he saw how much pain she had to endure when she gave birth.

“Once 'yung experience na makikita mo 'yung natural birth at its finest… 'yung nasasaktan siya (Coleen) pero sinasakripisyo niya lahat para malabas lang 'yung anak mo, 'yung pagmamahal mo at 'yung beauty ng moment na 'yun, hindi mo mae-explain. Sa buong buhay ko, hindi ko ipagpapalit 'yung day na pinanganak 'yung anak namin,” he said.