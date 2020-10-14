A mistake? Sharon Cuneta looks back at decision to marry at 18

MANILA — “I wouldn’t have hurried.”

This was what Sharon Cuneta told fans for her new vlog, as she admitted that she harbored a bit of regret over marrying at a very young age.

In the Q&A video, which she said was dedicated to her loyal supporters, Cuneta was asked about a short message she would’ve love to give her young self.

She shared that she would tell herself not to “hurry” because that decision of hers to marry completely changed her plans then, which included travelling all over the world more and studying abroad.

She did clarify that she’s grateful that that relationship gave her a child. “It’s hard to call it a mistake because it gave me a child,” she explained.

Cuneta was referring to her marriage with Gabby Concepcion, whom she married in 1984 when she was only 18. KC Concepcion is their daughter.

You can check it out below in the 7:54 mark:

The YouTube vlog, according to Cuneta, was a special one that she arranged for her fans to let them know that she has been reading all of their comments and messages of support.

It included fun topics ranging from what she would tell her K-drama crush Hyun Bin if she had the chance, to the most outrageous thing written about her, to the books she love.

She also answered questions the songs she would sing in the shower and how to stay positive during this pandemic.