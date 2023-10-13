Still from the music video of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together's new single 'Chasing That Feeling.' Screenshot from video on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) unveiled Friday its third album, along with a cinematic music video for lead single "Chasing That Feeling."

The album "The Name Chapter: Freefall" is the second installment to the five-piece act's "The Name" series, following the extended play "The Name Chapter: Temptation" from January.

The record is comprised of 10 tracks, including "Do It Like That," a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers which was first released in July. It also contains a "TXT version" of "Back For More," which featured Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta in its initial drop last September.

The music video for the synth-pop single "Chasing That Feeling" showed Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Huening Kai each running after colored orbs while displaying superhuman abilities, apparently making visual references from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this year, TXT made history as the first K-pop group to headline the Lollapalooza music festival in the United States.

In August, the group wrapped up its "Act: Sweet Mirage" tour with a one-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. The quintet are set to hold encore shows for the tour in Seoul in December.

— Report from Angela Kristiana, ABS-CBN News intern