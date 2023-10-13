Shaina Magdayao denies pregnancy rumors

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Shaina Magdayao put an end to rumors that she is pregnant.

Magdayao took to Instagram to shut down online speculations, calling it fake.

“Been getting messages from family and friends for days now about some FAKE news that’s going around back home! My goodness, I am not pregnant, people,” she said through an Instagram story.

She also explained that she will never deny it if it is true, adding that she is already at the right age to build a family.

Magdayao is currently in South Korea for the 28th Busan International Film Fest for her film "Essential Truths of the Lake," directed by Lav Diaz.

The loyal Kapamilya is also named as part of the upcoming series "Can't Buy Me Love" that stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Magdayao, who is the younger sister of the actress-singer Vina Morales, joined show business as a child star.

Dubbed as the country's "Empress of Drama," Magdayao proved that she can stay and shine in the industry with or without a leading man.

