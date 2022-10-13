Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mr. Pure Energy is back in action with his much awaited US tour 'ReENERGIZED' ahead of his 40th anniversary in showbiz.

This is Gary Valenciano's first time performing in front of live audiences since 2019.

While many can expect him to perform his all-time hits such as 'Take Me Out of the Dark' and 'Hataw Na,' Valenciano is just as excited to share the stage with his special guests during his tour.

"To come back to a place that has welcomed me with such open arms. It's a place that's worth coming back to again and again and again. And to top it all, I'm performing with Yeng Constantino, my daughter Kiana, I can't ask for anything more. So I know that people are going to enjoy this one," he said.

Kiana V also expressed her excitement about performing with her father.

"I'm excited to share this stage with my dad, again, we haven't done it in a really long time," she said. "So it's so nice to have this whole month ahead of us where I get to perform with him and sing my songs."

Constantino meanwhile had this to say about working with Valenciano.

"Sa totoo lang po, sobra akong excited talaga sa tour nito kasi everytime kasama ko po si Tito GV, talagang ang dami kong natutunan, from the rehearsals palang, pag kasama ko siya everyday, even now doing this meet and greet, just watching him, parang meron akong nakukuhang napakamaganda," the singer said.

(To be honest, I'm so excited for this tour because every time I'm with Tito GV, I learn so much, from the rehearsals, to being with him everyday, even now doing this meet and greet and just watching him, I get something beautiful out of it.)

The US tour began in Tacoma, Washington where many eager fans were excited to see Valenciano back on stage.

He will have several more stops in key cities before his biggest show in Las Vegas where fans can also watch him live with other Kapamilya artists in Asap Natin 'To on November 5.