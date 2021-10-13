Streaming service discovery+ is now in PH

MANILA – discovery+ is now in the Philippines.

It was launched via a virtual event on Wednesday along with the current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks and new and exclusive original contents from iconic franchises and personalities.

"The launch of discovery+ builds on more than 25 years of Discovery's iconic real-life brands, loved personalities and larger than life storytelling in the Philippines," said Tony Qiu, general manager in East and Southeast Asia of Discovery, Inc.

"As one of the world’s fastest developing SVOD markets with a growing appetite for premium content on demand, we are excited to bring Filipinos a differentiated service with unlimited access to Discovery’s iconic global shows, fresh original content and local stories all in one place,” Qiu added.

Now that it’s in the Philippines, discovery+ will be the exclusive new home to Discovery’s most popular franchises in the Philippines such as “90 Day Fiancé,” “Naked and Afraid,” and “Ghost Adventures.”

Handout from Discovery

The hit series “Drag Race” will also be available in the streaming service, as well as the highly anticipated “Drag Race Philippines” in 2022.

Moreover, it will feature an extensive library of top true crime contents from Investigation Discovery such as “Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård,” “Signs of a Psychopath,” “Evil Lives Here” and “If I Can't Have You: The Jodi Arias Story.”

discovery+ also features exclusive content from OWN, the joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, as well as premium shows from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, including “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.”

Handout from Discovery

There will also be a collection of nature and environmental programming in the streaming service including “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet,” as well as top non-fiction library content from History Channel such as “Pawn Stars,” “Storage Wars” and “The Unxplained,” and VICE such as “Most Expensivest with 2Chainz” and “Point Blank.”

The other international contents include “I Can See Your Voice US,” “MasterChef” and The Boulet Brothers' “Dragula,” as well as all 12 seasons of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

discover+ is now available across multiple platforms including Apple’s App Store and Google.