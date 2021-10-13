Gary Valenciano shares birthday message for son Paolo

MANILA -- Veteran performer Gary Valenciano took to social media to share his birthday message for his eldest son Paolo.

In an Instagram post, Valenciano posted a video of him and Paolo singing lines from the song "I'll Be There."

"Happy happy happy bday to someone I wish to see more of on stage with me. I love you so so so much @paolovalenciano. You bring so much joy to all of us with your unorthodox sense of humor. You are such a blessing to us all son," Valenciano wrote.

"I love you and I’m always going to do what I can to be around for you always."

Paolo is currently one of the most in-demand concert and live events directors in the industry. He is married to Samantha Godinez and they have a daughter Leia.